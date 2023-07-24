Double shooting in Mason’s Addition leaves two men dead

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men died following a double shooting in the Mason’s Addition community around midnight on Saturday.

According to reports, two men ages 29 and 23 were standing in a yard on Spence Street when two men armed with high-powered weapons emerged from a nearby track road and opened fire on them.

Upon seeing the assailants, the first victim, who was being electronically monitored, attempted to flee but was chased and shot multiple times about the body. He collapsed into a nearby yard. The second victim suffered gunshot injuries to both legs. Both victims were transported to Princess Margaret Hospital via Emergency Medical Services were they later died.

Police have reported a number of double shootings across the capital in recent weeks, some of which have resulted in death.

Two men, both 33 years old were left hospitalized on Saturday following a shooting that occurred sometime around 1:40 pm in the area of Calvin Street off Soldier Road. Police said they received reports of gunshots in the Woodlawn Gardens area and while en route, responding officers intercepted a private vehicle where they observed a male in distress, suffering from multiple gunshot injuries about the body. The officers immediately escorted the victim to Princess Margaret Hospital. A second victim was also transported to the hospital via private vehicle with a gunshot injury to the upper torso.

Police are actively investigating both of these incidents and are appealing to members of the public who may have information regarding these or any other matters to contact the Criminal Investigations Department @ 502-9991/2/3 or Crime Stoppers 328-TIPS.