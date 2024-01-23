Double Shooting in Abaco: Two men airlifted to New Providence for medical attention

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Two men who were injured during a shooting incident, in Cooper’s Town, Abaco Monday night, have been airlifted to the capital for further medical attention, according to police.

Authorities in Abaco are actively investigating a double shooting incident within the Cooper’s Town community which left two adult males injured shortly before 9 pm on Monday, January 22, 2024.

According to initial reports, the victims were seated outside a residence in Seven Hills, Coopers Town when a white Japanese vehicle approached.

One male exited the vehicle, brandished a firearm, and fired shots in their direction, injuring one of them in the left arm and the other in the left leg, according to police.

The gunman then successfully fled in the vehicle heading south on Coopers Town Road, authorities said.

The victims were transported to the Coopers Town Clinic where they were examined by the local doctor who determined that their injuries were serious.

The men were subsequently airlifted to New Providence for additional medical care.

Investigations are ongoing into this incident.