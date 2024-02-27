DOUBLE MURDER UPDATE: Two teens shot and killed, police on the hunt for two gumen

According to reports, the incident took place at a residence on Faith Avenue North shortly after 6:00 p.m. The victims, both teenagers, were in the backyard when two unknown males entered the property and opened fire in their direction before they fled the area in an unknown direction.

The first victim, aged 16, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He tried to seek refuge inside the residence, where he later collapsed and succumbed to his injuries.

The second victim, aged 17, also sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He also attempted to find refuge but collapsed in an unfinished structure nearby, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any additional information that can help solve this matter to contact 919/911, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).