DOUBLE MURDER: Two men shot dead, a third injured

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men were shot and killed and a third injured on North Street, off East Street yesterday evening.

The incident took place just a stone’s throw away from the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s (RBPF) headquarters.

According to Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters, the men were gathered outside a residence, when two gunmen ran into the yard and opened fire.

He advised that the third victim was taken to hospital and was stable.

The motivation for the killings was unclear.

Relatives on scene identified one of the victims as Kenneth Eulen, mid-30s, a father of at least one daughter and one son, both of whom were on scene, along with dozens of residents on the area and onlookers.

The purported daughter of the deceased could not be consoled and over the murmurs of the crowd, her screaming pierced the air as she wept.

“Grammy, Grammy, they kill my daddy. Oh God, they kill my daddy. I have no daddy,” she screamed repeatedly as relatives gripped her tightly.

“I want my daddy. My daddy. My daddy.”

She collapsed to the ground and wept and made a dash to the home of her father, but was stopped just beyond the police caution tape.

Police made an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Peters also asked the public to report anyone known to be in possession of an illegal firearm.

“It’s a sad situation this afternoon where two persons can walk up on a gathering [where people] were enjoying their Friday evening and we have here today two individuals who have succumbed to injuries as a result of firearms,” Peters said.

He indicated that police will increase their presence, and patrols, acknowledging the potential for retaliation.

But he said ultimately police will resolve the matter, and get a handle on the scourge of criminality in the country with the public’s help.

“Yes, the police is concerned and so the members of the public should also be concerned about incidents like this, an not only incidents like these: I would go further to say that parents should be concerned in the rearing of their children.

“Communities members should be concerned in the rearing of the children of their neighbors because any incident that is a misdemeanor, it grows from misdemeanors and becomes felonies, so if he can nip these attitudes and actions, and behaviors in the bud – community raising our children — then we would see better behavior from our citizenry.”