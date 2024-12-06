Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Double murder on Okra Hill

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have confirmed that two men, believed to be in their early to mid-twenties, were shot dead on Okra Hill and East Bay Street shortly after 1:00 am Friday December 6, 2024.

Chief Superintendent Kenrid Neely confirmed that police responded to the crime scene where they met the bodies of two men suffering from gunshot wounds, he noted that Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene and pronounced both men dead.

While authorities are in the early stages of their investigation into this double homicide, they have confirmed that the perpetrators arrived at and left the crime scene in a white-colored Japanese vehicle. Police revealed that the assailants opened fire on the victims following a verbal argument which reportedly started at a nightclub.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Officer in charge of technology Zhivargo Dames, confirmed to Eyewitness News that a number of Closed-Circuit Television cameras are in the area where the crime unfolded. He said the footage obtained from those cameras will assist police with solving this crime.

This incident marks murders number 115 and 116 for the year.

Polls

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander's national address on the recent US indictment of Bahamians was....

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander's national address on the recent US indictment of Bahamians was....

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture