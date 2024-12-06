Double murder on Okra Hill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have confirmed that two men, believed to be in their early to mid-twenties, were shot dead on Okra Hill and East Bay Street shortly after 1:00 am Friday December 6, 2024.

Chief Superintendent Kenrid Neely confirmed that police responded to the crime scene where they met the bodies of two men suffering from gunshot wounds, he noted that Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene and pronounced both men dead.

While authorities are in the early stages of their investigation into this double homicide, they have confirmed that the perpetrators arrived at and left the crime scene in a white-colored Japanese vehicle. Police revealed that the assailants opened fire on the victims following a verbal argument which reportedly started at a nightclub.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Officer in charge of technology Zhivargo Dames, confirmed to Eyewitness News that a number of Closed-Circuit Television cameras are in the area where the crime unfolded. He said the footage obtained from those cameras will assist police with solving this crime.

This incident marks murders number 115 and 116 for the year.