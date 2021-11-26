Double Homicide: Two men killed in Eight Mile Rock shooting

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Two men were killed last night after a gunman opened fire on a group of men in Eight Mile Rock.

According to police, the victims were among a group of men gambling at the rear of a residence in Hanna Hill shortly after 8pm.

“They were approached by a male, who brandishes a firearm and discharge the same in the direction resulting in two of the males receiving gunshot injuries about the body,” the police report read.

“EMS attended the scene and pronounced one of the males lifeless. The other male was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital, to seek further medical attention. Both males were seen and examined by a Doctor who pronounced both males dead.”

The report added: “Police are following some leads into this matter. Investigations are being continued.”