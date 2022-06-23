Dormant taxi plate owners come forward to satisfy arrears and retain their plates

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Some 30 dormant taxi plate owners have come forward to satisfy their arrears and retain their taxi plates, according to Attorney General Ryan Pinder.

Pinder while commenting on the issue in the Senate following his budget debate contribution noted that following the publication of a notice by the Road Traffic Department 30 owners of dormant taxi plates came forward.

“I am advised that upon the notice, some 30 dormant plate owners came in satisfied their arrears and kept the plate. That happened (Tuesday). Legitimate taxi operators have a legitimate claim to their plates.”

The Ministry of Transport and Housing in a statement yesterday noted that the government had last year confirmed its intention to modernize the transportation sector in the country.

“A critical component of this goal is to bring long-overdue changes to the distribution of taxi plates. For decades hundreds of industry participants have been unable to own taxi businesses as licenses have been under the control of a small group of persons; some of whom inherited plates. The Government believes in supporting ownership and the ability of taxi drivers to own their own businesses,” the ministry said.

It further noted that against this backdrop the process has begun for dormant or rented plates to be recalled. It was noted that some 90 taxi plates on New Providence were inactive.