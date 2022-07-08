DORIAN REFUGEES TO BE RELOCATED

LocalJuly 8, 2022July 8, 2022 at 3:44 am Eyewitness News
video
GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS - SEPTEMBER 04: An aerial view of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian is seen in Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island on September 4, 2019 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. A massive rescue effort is underway after Hurricane Dorian spent more than a day inching over the Bahamas, killing at least seven as entire communities were flattened, roads washed out and hospitals and airports swamped by several feet of water, according to published reports. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Tags

, , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

Leave a Reply

*