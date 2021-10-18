DON’T LET IT GO TO WASTE: Senator urges govt to follow through on Prospect Ridge housing development

“I hope all the people who applied wouldn’t feel like their time was wasted”

Housing minister says project is under review but senator asks how long applicants will have to wait

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An opposition senator yesterday urged the government to expedite its review of the Prospect Ridge Community for Young Professionals and follow through with the development, saying that considerable effort and time put into the process should not go to waste.

Viana Gardiner, former chief operations officer in the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit who chaired the Committee for the Development of Communities for Young Professionals, said in an interview with Eyewitness News: “About 1,500 individuals had applied for lots in the development.

“The entire process was done digitally for the purpose of transparency. Applicants submitted the necessary documentation and there were four large accounting firms who did an independent review.

“Applicants would have put a lot of time and effort into the process and a lot of persons are anxious to see it move forward.

“The land was considered expensive as it was undeveloped and I know that an EIA (environmental impact assessment) was done. There has to be a public consultation on that.”

Gardiner noted that Minister of Transport and Housing Jobeth Coleby-Davis indicated last month that the Davis administration will review and build upon the former administration’s Prospect Ridge housing development plan as it focuses on assisting Bahamians in general achieve homeownership.

Gardiner urged the government to expedite that review process and follow through with the development as the homeownership dreams of hundreds hang in the balance.

“You’ve indicated that you are going to review the project and so we just wanted to find out where is that process at and is the program going to continue because so many people invested time and energy in the process,” said Gardiner.

“Some have levied criticism over the fact that young professionals were being given this opportunity but it wasn’t to take away from providing housing opportunity for different socioeconomic groups.

“That was being done in the Carmichael Village Subdivision and other smaller subdivisions that were being expanded. This was just a special project to give a leg-up to young professionals, a segment that rarely gets attention.

“The question has also been asked as to why it was done in year four and not year one but that was because other things were being worked on.

“It was clear this group would not have gotten an opportunity in Carmichael Village, so why not find something for them and give them a leg-up as well?

“Hopefully, after the ministry has done its review they deem it appropriate to carry on. That would be welcomed and I hope all the people who applied wouldn’t feel like their time was wasted.”

Approximately 1,500 applications were received for the 300 lots in the Prospect Ridge Community for Young Professionals. The six-week application period opened on July 1 and closed on August 16, with applications received via the government’s MyGateway platform, according to the Committee for the Development of Communities for Young Professionals.

The application review process was expected to continue until September 30 and applicants to be communicated with from October 1-15.