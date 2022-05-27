“DON’T COME BACK”: Police investigating video of Lincoln Bain firing shots in defense of Crown land

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a video of Lincoln Bain firing gunshots into the air in a warning to Haitian nationals against burning trees on crown land.

Bain told Eyewitness News Friday morning that he is concerned about people tearing down trees and then burning them for coal in fields near Bacardi Road.

He was speaking before going live on Facebook.

“People burning down the trees and they are taking it in the back and making coal,” he said.

“Minister said there was no evidence but there is evidence. We caught them red-handed. It’s an environmental catastrophe.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander told Eyewitness News this morning that police were aware of Bain’s video and had launched an investigation into the matter.

Environmental Minister Vaughn Miller and other government officials have said about 500 acres of land have been unlawfully cleared in the southern area of New Providence since July 2021.

They say the culprits will be subjected to penalties. Protected trees, including the Pine tree and the Silver Top tree, have been cleared down.

Acting Director of Forestry Danielle Hanek has said the trees are important for the public water system and that their presence affects air quality.

Bain insisted the culprits are of Haitian descent, contradicting the minister.

Asked about the weapon he brandished in the video, Bain said: “Everyone in the back here knows I always have my firearm with me. This area is known for hunting. A range in the back.

“There’s nothing strange for anyone to have a gun in the back here. I wasn’t brandishing a gun to intimidate anyone. It’s my firearm. I can’t leave it in my car to walk away so I have to make sure it’s protected.”

Bain says in the clip, which was circulated on social media, that people must do things legally.

In the video recording, he said: “This happening legally? Is this happening legally? What is legal about this? Huh? What is legal about this? Taking our crown land and making millions. Look at all the heaps and the mountains.”

“Haitian daddy, don’t come back hey,” he says before firing a shot.

“You hear me? Don’t come back. And we serious about that. Don’t come back. We’ve had enough. We’ve had enough.”

Bain then fires several more shots in the air.