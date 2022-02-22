DON’T BOTHER: Darville confirms larger social events not likely to be approved at this time

Health minister tells organizers to save themselves embarrassment and cost

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville said yesterday that while The Bahamas is in a much better position with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the government is not yet minded to allow larger concerts and social events.

The COVID-19 rules related to churches, restaurants and gatherings were eased on Sunday.

With adherence to all COVID protocols, gatherings outdoors may now reach a maximum of 100 people, up from the 30 previously allowed.

But when asked if concerts and events advertised for the coming weeks were likely to be approved, Darville said: “Not at this time.”

One such event advertised was Guidance presents Shenseea Live in Concert, slated for March 19 at the National Stadium Carnival Grounds.

But the organizers have suggested the event may not be on the calendar for this year, despite the Jamaican artist posting the event’s flyer on her Instagram page over the weekend with the caption: “See you soon Bahamas.”

Darville said: “We have made some adjustments to our rules and we believe the adjustments that we made are fair.

“It helps to open up the economy.

As it stands right now, events of this proportion are not allowed under our rules. – Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville

“As we begin to monitor the pandemic, we will make determinations whether we will relax even further rules.

“But as it stands right now, events of this proportion are not allowed under our rules and this particular event, we are unaware of and we encourage every Bahamian who [is] planning an event to avoid embarrassment and avoid incurring additional expenses — to notify the Ministry of Health to see if you can get approval.”

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health denied two applications for approval of Phluid Factory’s Dexta Daps concerts, much to the disappointment of scores of would-be attendees who were promised refunds after the event was canceled.

The Bahamas flattened the curve of the fourth wave in recent weeks, recording just over 120 cases in the last week compared to the peak in mid-January, which saw over 3,000 cases.

According to Darville, the ministry will further loosen restrictions if cases continue to remain low.

But he advised that if cases move in the opposite direction, there could be a tightening once again.

The unions that represent nurses and consultant physicians in the nation had encouraged the government to implement an incremental easing of restrictions before “opening the flood gates”.