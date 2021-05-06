DON’T BLAME US: WSC responds to water pressure criticism after recent fires; says infrastructure is the challenge

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) yesterday pointed to infrastructure as the reason why it could not provide a higher water pressure during a recent devastating fire on Jennie Street.

The issue of water pressure was recently called into question after Police Fire Chief Superintendent Kenrick Morris told the media responding firefighters had access to water but had a challenge with pressure.

Morris claimed Fire Services had repeatedly asked WSC for increased pressure in that area.

However, in a statement, WSC said: “As has been expressed by the corporation previously after major fires, our New Providence water supply system was not designed to provide fire flows.

“Fire flow systems usually have a design capacity in excess of 1,000 gallons per minute, however, only a limited amount of our transmission mains have that operational capacity.

“Rather, our corporation will continue to work with Central Government and Fire Services for the installation of groundwater fire wells in strategic locations for firefighting purposes and for all fire equipment to be outfitted with high-capacity suction and discharge pumping systems.”

The Jennie Street fire on Sunday destroyed 10 structures and displaced several families.

Less than 48 hours later, a fire on Fritz Lane impacted three families, four businesses and a church.

A burnt and unrecognizable body was found in the ashes.

Morris had made his comments in response to rumors that fire trucks were unable to access enough water from fire hydrants in the area during the first fire.

“The issue is Water and Sewerage,” he said.

“We asked them a number of times to turn up the pressure in the area, but they told us the pressure we were getting is all they could give. But water was never an issue.

“As soon as we reach the scene, we hooked up to that hydrant and we were getting water.

“Now, the pressure may have been the problem, but the pressure has nothing to do with the fire department; that’s all Water and Sewerage Corporation.”

WSC yesterday expressed condolences to victims of the fire and said: “Our geography is such that we are surrounded by water and have a high water table, therefore our firefighting water supply strategy must be based on harnessing these natural resources in times of emergencies.”