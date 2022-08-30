Domestic violence reports increased by more than 50% in 2021

Police record 52 rapes for the year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Assistant Commissioner of Police Dellareece Ferguson yesterday urged victims to reach out to the Domestic Violence Unit after it was revealed that domestic reports increased by more than 50 percent last year.

Ferguson, the officer in charge of the Domestic Violence Unit, said there have been 52 reported rapes for the year.

She spoke at a CARICOM forum on gender equality held at the Superclub Breezes resort.

The rapes reportedly took place between January 1 and August 23 of this year.

Ferguson said there have been 69 cases of indecent assault, and 10 cases of incest for the year

She noted that incidents of incest were underreported in the country.

There were 39 incidents of unlawful sexual intercourse with individuals under the age of 14 and another seven incidents with individuals between the ages of 14 and 16, she said.

In 2020, there were six murders as a result of domestic violence and the figure rose to eight last year.

Based on figures provided by Ferguson, domestic reports increased by 52 percent from 383 reports in 2020 to 585 in 2021. Incidents of assault increased by 51 percent from 524 in 2020 to 792 in 2021.

Assault with a deadly weapon decreased from 88 in 2020 to 71 in 2021; however, incidents of causing harm increased by 40 percent with 331 reports in 2020 and 466 recorded in 2021.