Domestic carriers have “a seat at the table” under national aviation strategy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A top tourism official affirmed yesterday that within the country’s national aviation strategic plan, domestic carriers in this nation will “have a seat at the table” to influence decisions that impact the expansion of airlift and enhanced connectivity.

Dr Kenneth Romer, Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General at the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, while addressing an Office of the Prime Minister press briefing yesterday, noted that increased airlift and improved air connectivity is one of the goals of the national aviation strategic plan.

“These are critical components to ensure the Bahamas remains economically viable and we ensure the Bahamas remains on the cutting edge as the regional leader in tourism and aviation,” said Dr Romer.

“Oftentimes, we place focus on legacy carriers, but as we look at our strategic plan, it encompasses our legacy international carriers and also our domestic carriers. I think for the first time in a long time our domestic airlines feel as though they have a seat at the table and they do when it comes to decisions that speak to connectivity across our region.”

Dr Romer also noted that with regard to tourism arrivals which have already broken the 2019 record, the last quarter of this year is shaping up to be “the strongest quarter we have seen in our history.” Dr Romer also noted that the Ministry of Tourism Aviation and Investments is exploring airlift from non-traditional markets such as Asia and Australia.

Dr Romer also stated that the Nassau Airport Development Company has unveiled plans to address the airside component of LPIA, including a new runway, concerns at the control towers, and alleviating congestion. He also noted that tourism and airport officials are exploring the possibility of extending LPIA’s hours of operation.

Dr Romer further noted that the Civil Aviation Department has granted approval for vertical airlift. “I just returned from Bimini a few days ago and Bimini now has a helipad. Bakers Bay also has a helipad. You will start seeing that traffic in Bakers Bay and Bimini.”