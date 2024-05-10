Dolphins in danger rescued

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Five dolphins reportedly left abandoned at Blackbeard’s Cay / Balmoral Island have been transported to Atlantis’ Animal Care facility for further observation, medical attention and continued care.
The dolphins were allegedly left to starve after a once popular tourist attraction shut down during the covid -19 pandemic.
From 2018 to present eight out of a total of 13 dolphins have reportedly died at the facility. Five of which died in 2023 alone and at least three are said to be caused by starvation according to officials.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources thanked the Department of Marine Resources, Atlantis, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and the former caretaker Louis Arthuro for their collective efforts to rescue the dolphins.
Separation anxiety syndrome” has now been added to the mix of an unnecessary capture and transport of sick animals to the Atlantis Tourist Attraction. All this in order to hold a press conference and control the narrative of what really happened on Blackbeard Cay? Why didn’t Atlantis save the eight who are buried in Blackbeard Cay?
The dolphins could have been examined by an independent veterinarian on Blackbeard Cay without a capture, transfer to Atlantis Tourest Attraction.
