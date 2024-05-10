Dolphins in danger rescued

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Five dolphins reportedly left abandoned at Blackbeard’s Cay / Balmoral Island have been transported to Atlantis’ Animal Care facility for further observation, medical attention and continued care.

The dolphins were allegedly left to starve after a once popular tourist attraction shut down during the covid -19 pandemic.

From 2018 to present eight out of a total of 13 dolphins have reportedly died at the facility. Five of which died in 2023 alone and at least three are said to be caused by starvation according to officials.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources thanked the Department of Marine Resources, Atlantis, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and the former caretaker Louis Arthuro for their collective efforts to rescue the dolphins.