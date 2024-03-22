Doctors Hospital president touts affordability of services

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- As inflation has led to the rising cost of living across the board in various sectors, President and Chief Executive Officer of Doctors Hospital Dr. Charles Diggiss challenged residents to compare the affordability of the private healthcare facility to others in the country.

His comments came on the sidelines of the grand opening of Doctor’s Hospital’s newest access center in the Meldon Plaza.

Dr. Diggiss said even though the hospital has benchmarked its services to ensure that they are competitively affordable, the healthcare facility is still “beaten down with history” of patients not having insurance to pay for services and have been subsequently required to pay out of pocket.