Doctors Hospital opens new medical facility on Paradise Island

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Underscoring their mandate to increase access to medical care for residents across the islands, Doctors Hospital has officially added a new location on Paradise Island to its slate of medical facilities throughout the country. On Wednesday, the company executives held an official opening ceremony for the 3500 sqft facility located in the Paradise Village Shopping Plaza.

According to Chief Financial Officer of Doctors Hospital Dennis Deveaux, frequent visitors deemed it an inconvenience to leave the island to seek urgent medical care, prompting their board to explore the potential of the new facility.

The new center is outfitted with adequate staff and resources to provide Paradise Island residents, employees and visitors with top notch health care.

While medical facilities are already established in New Providence, Grand Bahama and Exuma, Deveaux revealed that the company is in its early stages of planning for a facility in Rock Sound, Eleuthera.