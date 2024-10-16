Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Doctors Hospital opens new medical facility on Paradise Island

0
SHARES
11
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Please enable JavaScript
.fp-color-play{opacity:0.65;}.controlbutton{fill:#fff;}play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Underscoring their mandate to increase access to medical care for residents across the islands, Doctors Hospital has officially added a new location on Paradise Island to its slate of medical facilities throughout the country. On Wednesday, the company executives held an official opening ceremony for the 3500 sqft facility located in the Paradise Village Shopping Plaza.

According to Chief Financial Officer of Doctors Hospital Dennis Deveaux, frequent visitors deemed it an inconvenience to leave the island to seek urgent medical care, prompting their board to explore the potential of the new facility.

The new center is outfitted with adequate staff and resources to provide Paradise Island residents, employees and visitors with top notch health care.

While medical facilities are already established in New Providence, Grand Bahama and Exuma, Deveaux revealed that the company is in its early stages of planning for a facility in Rock Sound, Eleuthera.

Polls

Would you support a gun "buy back" or amnesty program to combat the rise in illegal firearms in The Bahamas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Would you support a gun "buy back" or amnesty program to combat the rise in illegal firearms in The Bahamas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture