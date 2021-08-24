Doctor’s Hospital continues to treat non-COVID patients

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In continuing its commitment to offering “Trusted and Best Care Now”, Doctor’s Hospital yesterday sought to inform the public that while it continues to treat the needs of COVID-19 and related conditions, it remains open and available for patients needing care for non-COVID-19-related emergencies and urgent conditions.

Patients with non-COVID-19-related conditions can directly access its urgent care services at the Centreville Medical Centre by calling 302-3250.

Patients may also continue to arrive via private vehicle at the front of the main facility on Shirley Street and Collins Avenue, where there are trained personnel who will meet and assist them with making the best decisions for treatment. This could involve having tests done in Doctor’s Hospital. Depending on the patient’s needs, the hospital is providing safe spaces for emergency treatment and surgery as indicated onsite.

Emergency patients who do not require a hospital stay for treatment also have the option of having all necessary tests done in Doctor’s Hospital and then being referred to the hospital’s specialist service center at Centreville Medical Centre.

Members of the public in need of guidance on the best decision to make for emergency symptoms are asked to contact the hospital’s Patient Experience Officer at 808-8879.