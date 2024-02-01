Doctors Hospital continues expansion with Paradise Island urgent care facility to launch within two to three months

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Doctor’s Hospital is continuing to expand its operations in New Providence, with its chief financial officer revealing that the BISX-listed healthcare provider plans to open a full urgent care facility on Paradise Island within the next two to three months.

Dennis Deveaux told Eyewitness News: “We continue to look at markets where the need is there and where we can sustainably provide that service. We continue to coordinate with local physicians on the ground for example in Eleuthera and Abaco, markets where we are not, to let us know where we can step in and help and that may precede us establishing a brick-and-mortar location. we have seen a need to expand even further in New Providence and are planning an opening on Paradise Island for a full-urgent care centre.”

Deveuax added, “Staff members of so many of the hotel properties there, as well as the residents, can now rely on improved delivery of the Paradise Island space in that they have access to Doctors Hospital without having to leave the island and so we expect that will open in the next two to three months. We expect to hand over construction within the current week, paving the way for outfitting the clinic as well as licensing from all the appropriate bodies.”

Deveuax noted that Doctors Hospital remains on track for its plans to introduce a new hospital in Grand Bahama.

He stated: “We continue to be well-received in Freeport by the local community. We have two outpatient clinics operating in Freeport. The facility at Eight-Mile Rock is fully subscribed and we have developed a new urgent care centre on West Mall Drive across from the Kidney centre. The brand new hospital, which we envision would be about 25 beds, will likely be ready for opening in the first quarter of 2025. Construction is underway. We remain committed to Grand Bahama, and we’re happy to report that, at least so far, our project is on budget.”