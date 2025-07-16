Watch ILTV Live
Doctors Hospital Celebrates its Sustained Commitment to Quality and Excellence with Sixth Consecutive Successful JCI Survey Accreditation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – As Doctors Hospital proudly celebrates 70 years of serving The Bahamas, we are honored to announce our sixth consecutive accreditation by Joint Commission International (JCI), the global leader in healthcare quality and patient safety standards. This recognition reinforces Doctors Hospital’s position as a premier healthcare provider in the region and underscores our ongoing commitment to world-class care.

JCI accreditation is regarded as the international benchmark for healthcare excellence. More than 1,000 healthcare organizations in over 70 countries have earned this distinction. Doctors Hospital was the first healthcare institution in the Caribbean to achieve this status in 2010, and today, we remain among a select group of healthcare institutions worldwide to hold this prestigious accreditation.

Achieving JCI accreditation is no small feat. A team of international healthcare experts conducted an intensive four-day, on-site evaluation, thoroughly reviewing all aspects of our operations. Their assessment examined our policies, facilities, patient care standards, staff qualifications, and leadership practices, ensuring every area met or exceeded global benchmarks for safety, quality, and efficiency.

“This sixth consecutive successful survey accreditation reflects our commitment to delivering the highest standard of care to our patients and affirms to all that the best healthcare experience is delivered at Doctors Hospital,” said Dr. Charles Diggiss, President and CEO of Doctors Hospital Health System. “It signals to the world that our teams, across all areas of our operations, are aligned in providing safe, hi-tech, hi-touch, hi-quality, best patient-centered healthcare.”

The JCI accreditation survey occurs every three years, which not only validates our current performance but also measures our ability to adapt to the ever-changing healthcare landscape. The evaluation process provides critical insights and recommendations, ensuring that we continually evolve to meet the needs of our patients.

“High-quality healthcare extends beyond clinical procedures—it’s reflected in how we engage with patients, support their recovery, and maintain operational excellence at every level,” added Dr. Sheena Antonio-Collie, Chief Medical Officer at Doctors Hospital. “Earning the JCI Gold Seal demonstrates that our systems, people, and practices are working together to deliver care that is not only safe but consistently exceptional.”

“Sustaining JCI accreditation over multiple cycles reflects the discipline, accountability, and commitment embedded in our teams and the strength of our systems,” said Kimdashe Sherman, VP of Quality, Safety, Legal, & Risk. “As we grow and expand across The Bahamas, our priority remains ensuring that every patient, at every location, experiences care that meets the highest international standards.”

For seven decades, Doctors Hospital has delivered compassionate, high-quality care. With this sixth consecutive JCI accreditation, we reaffirm that promise—providing trusted and best care now.

