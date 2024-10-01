Doan Cleare states “$1.5m had nothing to do with settlement”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Department of Corrections Commissioner Doan Cleare clarified to Eyewitness News that he did not receive a $1.5 million dollar settlement as reported on Monday evening by Eyewitness News.

The initial report stemmed from a cross-examination in the Supreme Court on Monday afternoon where Cleare took the stand as he addressed Defense Attorney Ramona Farquharson-Seymour who is representing former BDOCS Commissioner Charles Murphy who claims he was wrongfully dismissed from the post.

Cleare clarified that the $1.5 million dollars mentioned in court was in connection with back-payments being issued to BDOCS officers hailing from the 2014, 2016 and 2018 squads.

Cleare asserted: “I wrote a cabinet paper, asking the government of The Bahamas to provide me with $1.5 million dollars to pay those back-pays, and those staff got their back-pays totaling $1.5 million dollars.”

Eyewitness News reported yesterday that Cleare “testified in court that he was forced to go on leave, and after returning to duty, he applied for back-pay which he was granted along with a settlement of over $1 million dollars.”

He corrected that report, insisting that the $1.5M “had nothing to do with settlement.”

Cleare noted that he arrived at a settlement with government, but never disclosed the amount.

The Davis administration has opted not to disclose settlement amounts which Cleare, among a number of sitting and former government officials received from The Davis Administration stemming from grievances of how they were handled under the former Minnis-led administration.