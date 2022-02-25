‘DO THE RIGHT THING’: FNM senator calls for marital rape to be criminalized outright

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Newly-appointed Free National Movement (FNM) Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis has called on the Davis administration to “do the right thing” and criminalize marital rape.

Barnett-Ellis’ comments came on the heels of revelations from Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis that the issue of marital rape in The Bahamas could be dealt with during the current term.

She was addressing FNM supporters and delegates at the party’s first night of its three-day convention at Atlantis, Paradise Island, on Wednesday.

She outlined that party’s history of prioritizing women’s representation, women’s rights and gender-based violence (GBV), and pointed to successive FNM administrations’ political will to promote women.

“Sadly, no steps were taken under the last administration to address this issue,” Barnett-Ellis said.

“But we are once again presented with an opportunity to do something.

“We have the opportunity to show the wives of this country that they do not lose their right to equal protection under the law or lose the right not to get raped when they got married.”

She noted, however, that the Davis administration has sent out confusing messages on the issue of marital rape and gender-based violence.

She pointed to the senate president’s clarion call to take a zero-tolerance approach to gender-based violence but said that while the social services minister has alluded to a draft GBV bill that is “all inclusive”, it is not clear whether it will specifically address marital rape.

“This issue deserves more than a lukewarm, lackluster, we-shall-see approach,” Barnett-Ellis charged.

“Every advance in law that women have made over the last century has been made with opposition.

“We have had to persuade legislators that we deserve the right to vote, the right to go to school, the right to work.

“This advancement in law is no different. We are fighting for equal protection under the law.

“We are fighting against discrimination based on sex. We are fighting for the right not to be violated, the right to determine our action, the right to be a separate individual.

“These are fundamental human rights.”

The newly appointed senator further pointed to the Ingraham administration’s 2009 parliamentary caucus, which tabled legislation to criminalize marital rape that raised significant controversy in Parliament and throughout the country.

“This amendment should have been met with bipartisan support but it was criticized by the then-PLP (Progressive Liberal Party) opposition,” she said.

“Marital rape continues to be the most pressing gender-based issue in our country”.

Barnett-Ellis reiterated her view that the country’s laws are a reflection of society’s views and are an indicator of what is acceptable and what is unacceptable.

She said she will continue to push the government to “do the right thing and expressly criminalize marital rape”.

“We need strong legislation with real penalties to send the message that violence against women is unacceptable,” she said.