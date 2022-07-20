Distillery credits “revenge travel and revenge spend” with double-digit sales increase

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — John Watling’s Distillery is crediting “revenge travel” and “revenge spending” with a double-digit increase in sales compared to pre-pandemic levels, noting that the higher spend by visitors on average was a concrete example of “value over volume”.

In response to Eyewitness News inquiries, the company said: “During the second quarter of the calendar year 2022, April, May and June, New Providence welcomed an approximate 769,654 visitors vs 1,055,734 during the same period in 2019. This signifies a -37 percent decrease in tourism to New Providence for this same period. However, due to “Revenge Travel” and “Revenge Spending”, visitors on average are spending 43 percent more than in 2019.”

The company added: “This equals a double-digit increase in sales at John Watling’s Distillery, Ltd. vs pre-pandemic levels and a concrete example of ‘value over volume’. John Watling’s Distillery attributes the increase to consumer desire for upscale travel, premium products, and new memorable experiences.”

The company noted that after the reopening of the country’s borders, it partnered with Vell Monkey Foot Grill to provide food to its guests, revamped its cocktail offerings, renovated key areas, and added a new self-bottling experience to its tour. As a result, it has hired an additional three employees to keep up with increased production demands.