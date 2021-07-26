DISRUPTIVE: PLP leader says latest COVID-19 protocols seek to “micromanage” Bahamians’ lives

Emergency orders restricting campaigning infringe fundamental free speech rights, claims Davis

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Leader (PLP) Philip Brave Davis yesterday slammed the government’s decision to reimplement restrictions amid a surge of coronavirus cases and concerns about recent deaths.

During a Ministry of Health press conference on Friday, Minister of Health Renward Wells announced additional restrictions on New Providence, Grand Bahama and Eleuthera, ranging from an increased curfew and limitations on dining, as of this morning.

In a statement on the new protocols, Davis said the Minnis administration has “failed to provide leadership or a plan to prepare and protect the country”.

He said the orders announced by Wells are “disruptive” and seek to micromanage Bahamians’ lives but will not stop the spread of the virus.

“It’s the worst of all worlds — heavy-handed rules which hurt Bahamians without stopping the transmission of the virus,” the statement read.

“Dr Hubert Minnis has failed to prepare the country for the fast-spreading delta variant.

“He has failed to procure sufficient vaccines, failed to expand testing to stay ahead of outbreaks, failed to use contact tracing effectively, failed to retain nurses, failed to consult with or respect local medical professionals, failed to implement a public education campaign and failed to improve public health capacity.

“Minnis’ failures have meant illness and heartbreak for too many Bahamian families and have left The Bahamas with one of the worst COVID performances in the region.”

The curfew on the three islands will be adjusted to a 10pm through 5am nightly curfew.

Travel from New Providence, Grand Bahama and North and South Eleuthera, including Harbour Island, will require a negative RT-PCR test for those who have not been fully vaccinated.

Private gatherings will be restricted to five people, provided all individuals gathering have been vaccinated, on all islands in the country.

Wells also announced restrictions for political groups, with a vaccination requirement for those campaigning and restrictions of five people on canvassing teams.

Davis questioned how law enforcement intends to monitor vaccination statuses at private gatherings amidst a recent wave of robberies.

He further insisted the new protocols restricting campaigning “infringe fundamental free speech rights of Bahamians and are further evidence that the government does not believe it can win a fair fight”.

“Under Minnis’ anti-democratic emergency orders, the person delivering pizza to your door can be unvaccinated, but not the campaign volunteer with a pamphlet, which shows you just how disconnected the rules are from any public health rationale and just how terrified they are of the truth,” Davis said.

“The voter suppression efforts and the restrictions on campaigning expose how afraid the FNM is of a free and fair election, and the lengths they will go to prevent one.”

Davis insisted that the PLP’s COVID Task Force continues to promote constructive policy solutions, including a dramatic expansion of testing, more effective masks, a real public education campaign and close consultation with local medical professionals.