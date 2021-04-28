DISORDER, WAR: House speaker adjourns proceedings after accusing executive of disrespect

“If you want a war, you can get a war”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Today’s parliamentary proceedings were abruptly adjourned after Speaker of the House of Assembly Halson Moultrie accused the executive of failing to act in response to a COVID-19 exposure in the Lower Chamber.

Moultrie advised yesterday that a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 was reportedly symptomatic during last week’s parliamentary sitting.

However, Moultrie, along with staff members who were supposed to be in quarantine, were present for this morning’s proceeding.

The speaker said he contacted both Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Leader of Government Business Renward Wells, the Bamboo Town MP, on the course of action following the exposure of the House staff.

Moultrie said: “We waited and got no response.”

He added that the House of Assembly has not been sanitized since the staffer contracted the virus.

“Now this for me, was my final straw when it comes to the disrespect of this institution and the disrespect of the office of the speaker,” he said.

“I see it as a grave disorder, and according to the rules of this Parliament, if in the opinion of the speaker, the behavior of any member is creating disorder, disrespect to this Parliament, the speaker will authorize by rule 88, subsection 9, to have that circumstance corrected and to adjourn this parliament until such circumstance is corrected.”

The House Rule 88 (9) states that if disorder arises in the House, the speaker may adjourn the House to a time named by him, without having to put the question to the members.

In recent months, Moultrie has expressed dissatisfaction with the government on various matters, including the separation of powers of the executive and the legislature.

Today, he said: “Now, I don’t necessarily pick fights or wars, but if you want a war, you can get a war.

“They say if you don’t want a war, don’t start one. So, don’t come in this Parliament talking about reading books of war because more than one person in this Parliament reads books of war.”

Parliament was adjourned to May 3.