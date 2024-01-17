Disney Cruise Line organizes job fair for upcoming Eleuthera destination

Lighthouse Point development on track for June 2024 opening

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Disney Cruise Line is organizing a job fair on Eleuthera to recruit personnel for its upcoming island destination at Lighthouse Point, slated to open in June.

Disney has confirmed that the job fair will take place at the Preston H Albury High School. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Disney leaders, explore various career prospects, and participate in on-site interviews. DCL is actively seeking candidates for a diverse array of roles, offering training and advancement possibilities. Positions include those within administration, recreation/lifeguards, island services (culinary, custodial, landscaping, pest control), safety and security, environmental services, maintenance, IT, and human resources.

Disney’s Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point aims to generate sustainable economic opportunities for Bahamians, according to the company, which has committed to creating a minimum of 150 jobs at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. The project has already generated over 300 construction-related roles, almost tripling the initially pledged job numbers outlined in its Heads of Agreement.

Beyond providing employment opportunities for local Bahamians, DCL says it is actively supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs through collaborations with the Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce and the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre.

The company has also reportedly earmarked over $1 million to fund the construction and operation of the Eleuthera Business Hub and its programming, in addition to granting over $175,000 to local businesses. DCL also touted the establishment of a small office within the business hub, serving as a convenient liaison point between the company and local entrepreneurs, small businesses, and community organizations.