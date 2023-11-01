Disney Cruise Line to host first career fair in Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On November 3rd, Disney Cruise Line (DCL) will host its first career fair in Eleuthera to fill positions at its new island destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, opening to guests in June 2024.

During the career fair, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Disney leaders, learn more about career opportunities, and participate in on-site interviews. DCL is currently recruiting for a variety of positions with opportunities for training and advancement, including roles within administration, recreation, lifeguards, island services, and security, environmental, maintenance (plumbers, carpenters, HVAC, electricians, IT, projects, welders, upholstery, mechanics, plant operators, and human resources.

All who are interested in joining the Disney team in Eleuthera are encouraged to attend this event to learn about career opportunities; registration is not required. During the event, attendees may also apply for select positions available at Disney Castaway Cay.

According to the company, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point will create sustainable economic opportunities for Bahamians, protect the natural beauty of the site, celebrate the Bahamian culture, and help strengthen the community in Eleuthera. Disney Cruise Line says they are dedicated to recruiting and employing a majority of the Bahamian workforce at its premier island destinations in The Bahamas and has committed to creating at least 150 well-paying operations jobs, with benefits in a range of disciplines with opportunities for advancement, at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. The project to date has created more than 300 construction-related roles – nearly tripling the number of jobs DCL committed to in its Heads of Agreement.

As part of its efforts to support small businesses and entrepreneurs, DCL partnered with the Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce and Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre to open the Eleuthera Business Hub in 2021. DCL committed more than $1 million to fund the construction and operation of the Eleuthera Business Hub and its programming over three years and has provided over $175,000 in grants to small businesses. DCL also opened a small office in the business hub to provide a convenient touch point between the company and local entrepreneurs, small businesses, and community organizations.

Leading up to the opening of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, DCL will continue to host information sessions for Bahamians to learn more about career and development opportunities and benefits available to crew members. Those who are interested in joining the DCL team can visit DCLJobs.com to learn more and to join DCL’s opt-in mailing list to receive updates on available positions, lifeguard swim test tryouts and information sessions.

Approximately 70 percent of the cruises offered by Disney have at least one stop in The Bahamas, all five of its ships are registered in The Bahamas and it is estimated that DCL operations currently contribute more than $70 million toward The Bahamas gross domestic product annually.