Disney Cruise Line shares new details about second island destination in Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – During this year’s biggest Disney fan event, Destination D23, Thomas Mazloum, President of Disney Signature Experiences, shared updates about Disney Cruise Line’s new island destination in The Bahamas – Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, which will welcome guests for the first time in June 2024.

While speaking to the audience, Mazloum told fans that the name is only fitting.

“Disney is collaborating with talented artists and cultural advisors in The Bahamas who are helping to shape an experience that celebrates the natural beauty, traditions and artistry of this one-of-a-kind nation,” Mazloum said as he shared the latest artist design concepts with fans.

Located along the southern tip of Eleuthera, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point will serve as a window to the natural beauty of The Bahamas and provide families with the opportunity to enjoy the site’s pristine beaches, explore nature, embark on adventures and experience the broader tourism offerings in Eleuthera.

Once in operation, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point will continue to create sustainable economic opportunities for Bahamians and strengthen the community in Eleuthera. This development has created approximately 300 construction-related jobs for Bahamians – nearly tripling the number of jobs the cruise line committed to in its Heads of Agreement.

“We can’t wait to welcome Disney guests and Bahamians to Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point to experience Eleuthera and all of its beauty, rich culture and history,” said Joey Gaskins, Regional Director of Public Affairs in The Bahamas and Caribbean.

“The Bahamian community has played a special role in this project since the beginning. We’ve been intentional about supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs and involving Bahamians in both the development and operation of the destination.”

Disney Cruise Line has committed to creating at least 150 operational jobs, including management roles, with benefits in a range of disciplines and levels, and with opportunities for training and advancement.

As its fleet of ships and presence in The Bahamas expands, Disney Cruise Line continues to invest in Bahamian communities and support programs focused on promoting culture, conservation, education and workforce development.