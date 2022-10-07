Disney Cruise Line hires Earle Bethell to head Castaway Cay operations

CASTAWAY CAY, BAHAMAS — Disney Cruise Line (DCL) has named Earle Bethell as Island Operations Director for Castaway Cay, a Disney destination located in the Abaco chain.

According to a press release from Disney, Bethell will be responsible for the island’s day-to-day operations and will serve as the cruise line’s on-island representative with local government agencies.

“We are delighted to welcome Earle Bethell to the Disney Cruise Line team,” said Ozer Balli, Vice President, Hotel Operations, Disney Cruise Line. “Earle’s extensive operations background, strong leadership skills, and commitment to delivering an extraordinary guest experience provide us with a distinctive advantage as we expand our operations in The Bahamas.”

Bethell, a Nassau-native, grew up visiting Walt Disney World Resort. “Now, I get to be part of the team creating magical moments at Disney Castaway Cay, while also sharing our Bahamian culture with guests from around the globe,” said Bethell. “Joining this team, living and working on this beautiful island and seeing our crew members make our guests smile each day – it’s a dream come true for me.”

Castaway Cay is an award-winning destination, reserved exclusively for guests on Disney Cruise Line Bahamian or Caribbean cruise vacations.

Bethell joins Disney Cruise Line after 36 years of leadership experience in island and resort management, including previous roles with international chains and locally owned hotels. He earned his bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management from Morris Brown College, in Atlanta, GA, and he completed Cornell University’s General Managers Program in Ithaca, NY.

Bethell is stated to have a passion for developing teams delivering extraordinary guest service.

“In the few weeks I’ve been in this role, I’ve had the pleasure of working with incredibly talented Bahamian crew members here at Disney Castaway Cay,” said Bethell.

“Like many of our guests, they have a special connection to our brand as well as a dedication to creating unique and memorable experiences that exceed our guests’ expectations.”

The press release noted that Disney Cruise Line has committed to filling all positions on Castaway Cay with Bahamians across a range of disciplines with opportunities for training and advancement.

It further indicated that approximately 75 percent of the cruises offered by Disney have at least one stop in The Bahamas, all five of its ships are registered in The Bahamas, and it is estimated that Disney Cruise Line operations currently contribute more than $70 million toward the Bahamas gross domestic product annually.