Disney Cruise Line announces partnership with the University of The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Disney Cruise Line (DCL) announced a new partnership with the University of the Bahamas (UB), the Leading Light Tourism and Hospitality Training Program, to provide Eleutherans, interested in working within niche markets in the tourism industry on Eleuthera, the educational avenues to pursue those dreams.

The program will consist of two streams, according to Disney executives, and classes will be hosted in South Eleuthera.

The first stream will offer classes for entry-level training while the second stream will be geared toward those interested in leadership roles and daily operations.

Regional Director of Public Affairs for Disney Cruise Line Joey Gaskin, says it was important for DCL to ensure that the program is tailored for a diverse audience to ensure that students’ daily lives are not affected by their participation in the program.

The first cohort will begin Summer of 2024 with more cohorts scheduled to be onboarded in Fall of 2024.