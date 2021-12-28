DISASTER ON THE HIGH SEAS: Govt seeking legal advice over sunken gas tanker

Investigation and review of environmental impact launched

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Transport and Housing advised yesterday that the government is seeking legal guidance regarding the collision and sinking of a gas tanker in waters north-northwest of New Providence last week.

In a statement on the matter, the ministry said it received information regarding a collision between the yacht Utopia IV and the gas tanker Tropic Breeze at approximately 10.10 pm on Thursday.

It advised that the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) was informed of the incident and dispatched a vessel to assist the crew on the yacht — who were intercepted by a passing vessel, the Amara.

The RBDF then received a report at 12.39 am that the yacht had started taking on water and was making its way to Prince George Wharf.

The Harbour Patrol Unit was informed and sent a vessel to escort the latch around 1.26 am.

“The attorney general’s office has been consulted for legal guidance on this matter,” the statement said.

“The Port Department has begun a formal investigation into the incident, and the Department of Environmental Health is also conducting a review of the environmental impact. These activities are currently underway.”

The statement added that an update will be provided upon completion of the investigation.

Maritime Management LLC reported that a ship under its management, the M/T Tropic Breeze, was struck at 10.03 pm by superyacht M/Y Utopia IV.

The 160ft tanker ship sunk after being rear-ended by a 207-foot superyacht.

The tanker was traveling en route to Great Stirrup Cay when the collision occurred and the stern of the vessel was pierced, causing it to sink to the ocean floor at an estimated depth of 2,000 feet.

The seven-member crew of the Tropic Breeze was uninjured, having been rescued and safely returned to a company-owned facility on shore.

The tanker could not be safely salvaged, according to officials.

The ship’s cargo reportedly included LPG, Marine Gas and automotive gas.

Maritime Management advised that the relevant Bahamian authorities have been notified and they will work with all stakeholders to ensure the best outcomes with minimal environmental impact.