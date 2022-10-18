DISAPPOINTED: PM to meet with business owners over minimum wage concerns

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday said he was disappointed by the response to the inclusion of more than 30 grocery items to the price control list.

However, the prime minister expressed optimism ahead of meeting with business owners who are concerned about how the proposed minimum wage increase will affect their operations.

“I am disappointed in those things but I’m not going to address that. I’ll speak with them hear what they have to say and see what happens from there,” Davis said.

The Bahamas Price Control Commission’s price control expansion inclusive of 38 grocery items was said to further fall on the shoulders of food store owners, many of them publically threatening to take certain items off the shelf and lay off a number of employees.

Davis said he is looking forward to partnering with businesses to bring relief to the people of The Bahamas.

“The government has been carrying a lot to ensure that not much burden on them and we have gone as far as we can and we’re looking for people to partner with us, wholesalers; and I trust I’ll be able to persuade them, understand what is happening and why we need to do, what we are going to do.”

The business community has started voicing concerns after the Prime Minister announced the minimum wage increase from $210 to $260 per week last Monday during his national address.