DIS WE TINGS: Shell Saxons Superstars sweep the 2020 New Year’s Junkanoo Parade

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Shell Saxons Superstars sweep the 2020 New Year’s Junkanoo Parade taking the crown and all categories with their ‘Bahamian or Nuttin’ theme. The Saxons beat out the Valley Boys to take the unofficial title in the ‘A’ group category. Colors came out on top again in the B category, besting the Original Congos, which placed second.

Overall ‘A’ Category

Saxons Superstars 84.62 (Penalised one point) Valley Boys 81.44 (Penalised one point) One Family 81.10 Roots 76.39

Best Free Dance – (A381) Saxons

Best Step Down – (A353) Saxons

Best Off the Shoulder – (A307 & A317) Saxons

Best Lead Costume – (A32) Saxons

Best Choreograph – Saxons

Best Performance – Saxons

Best Banner – Saxons

Shirley Street prize – Saxons

Best Music – Saxons

Best Costume — Saxons

Overall ‘B’ Category