DIR clamping down on businesses who fail to acquire licenses and file revenue figures

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Department of Inland Revenue (DIR) revealed on Thursday morning that it is clamping down on business operators who attempt to circumvent paying their obligatory taxes to the government agency; DIR Operations Manager Dexter Fernander shared that business owners such as Air BnB operators and construction company bosses have been caught either not documenting proper revenue figures or failing to register their businesses for revenue filing.

Fernander said, in these instances, the DIR has hit the pavement to approach these offenders, and whip them in line with industry regulations, to ensure that the public purse collects what is due.

As it relates to Air BnB operators in specific, Fernander highlighted that in some instances there are foreigners who are operating properties within The Bahamas, but have not filed for business licenses which means that they not only have sought to avoid proper licensing to operate in country, but without proper documentation of operation, Fernander said, they’ve also attempted to dodge paying operational fees for revenue collected.

He cautioned that there are legal avenues to penalize and police those offenders who are bent on circumnavigating established protocols for business operation in country.