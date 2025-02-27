Watch ILTV Live
DIPLOMACY: Austrian Honorary Consul pays courtesy call on The Bahamas High Commission

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Wednesday February 26th 2025 Dr. Wolfgang H. Reichenberger, Honorary Consul of Austria for The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, paid a courtesy call on High Commissioner of The Bahamas to the Court of St. James’s, HE Paul Andy Gomez, at Bahamas House, The Bahamas High Commission, London.

Dr. Reichenberger is a Financial Investor, and he has previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at Nestlé Headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland from 2001 to 2006, with responsibility for 300,000+ employees, and under his oversight, mergers took place with companies and acquisitions of brands, as well as the first share buybacks. While working for Nestlé, he was chairman and board member of several company committees.

In 2006, Dr. Reichenberger co-founded Inventages Wealth Management Inc., a venture capital fund specializing in healthy nutrition, based in Nassau, The Bahamas, and he presently serves as the General Partner.

High Commissioner Gomez and Dr. Reichenberger have been good friends for almost twenty years, and Dr. Reichenberger is described by HC Gomez as a “true global businessman and global citizen, and he is fluent in many languages.”

