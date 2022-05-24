Dignified Girl Project expands to Andros with new hygiene kits

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Every month, the Dignified Girl Project (DGP) provides, without discrimination, free menstrual kits inclusive of pads, panty liners and soap, along with undergarment kits of new singlets, bras and underwear, to young women and girls across the country.

Following its successful programme introduction on North, Central and South Eleuthera, the non-profit organization’s distribution efforts have also expanded to Mangrove Cay, Andros.

CIBC FirstCaribbean recently donated hygiene tools to DGP and took part in a packaging exercise for those islands, preparing nearly 100 kits for those in need.

“We sometimes overlook the fact that natural disasters, pandemics, job loss or any financial constraints can put any one of us in a situation where we have to choose between paying rent, food and utility bills, or these monthly personal things. Sometimes persons have to resort to unconventional methods in ways you cannot even begin to wrap your mind around,” said the Dignified Girl Project’s Founder Phillipa Dean.

The recent packing exercise also marked the introduction of DGP’s washable cloth pad programme.

Dean said: “One of our goals is to introduce menstrual management options that are sustainable and environmentally friendly. While this option may not be suitable for every menstruator it will be sustainable for some.

“I want to say thank you to CIBC FirstCaribbean who has been with us for the past two years now, every International Women’s Day ensuring that we can continue our mission. We are so grateful.”

CIBC FirstCaribbean employees Tonia Cartwright, Sherrie Morley, Sheena Lightbourne, Kizzanae Arthur and Lakasha Miller learned more about the Dignified Girl Project during the packaging event and expressed admiration for the organization’s unwavering efforts.

Beyond giving women and girls access to products like those donated and packaged by CIBC FirstCaribbean, the DGP continues to educate adolescent girls about feminine health and hygiene while simultaneously destigmatizing menstruation in society.

The bank’s donation underlines their understanding of the importance of Menstrual Hygiene Day, which has been recognized on May 28 since 2014 to bring awareness to menstrual inequity. To mark the occasion this year, the Dignified Girl Project will host its annual “My Period My Pride” (MPMP) seminar on May 28th from 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The free event will be held at the Fox Hill Community Centre and live stream on Facebook. There will be food, fun, and engaging presentations as well as vendors selling items that promote menstrual health and hygiene.

Dr. Nikechia Hall-Dennis, gynaecologist; Dr. Ancilleno Davis, scientist; Dr. Nadia Cash, clinical psychologist; Dr. Tamarra Moss, paediatrician and Lakeisha Rolle, certified financial education instructor are the featured speakers. For more information, persons can visit the non-profit’s website at: www.thedignifiedgirlproject.org or contact Philippa Dean via the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thedignifiedgirlproject or by email at dignifiedgirlproject@hotmail.com.