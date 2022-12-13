Digital unified public bus system rollout set for 2023

Cash payments for bus fares to be phased out

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Unified Public Transportation Company (UPTC) and Bahamian digital identity and fintech provider, Bluestone Labs, have partnered on a six-year multi-deal to launch a unified public bus system in New Providence.

The UPTC “Jitney Pass” digital bus system will reportedly provide access to 220 busses and over 40 routes, transporting between 60k and 90k passengers per day.

The UPTC Jitney Pass pilot project will begin during the first quarter of 2023, with two focuses: registering students who catch the bus and providing them with physical UPTC jitney pass student IDs; and a second pilot focused on the Western District of Nassau, which was described as the most traveled route.

The digital pass will ultimately phase out cash payments for bus fares in favor of digital payments, QR codes, and value tap cards using The Bahamas’ CBDC Sand Dollar, according to a statement.

This feature will reportedly unlock interoperability with all other local payment service providers. All buses will also be equipped with free WiFi.

Bluestone Labs CEO, John Bridgewater said the initiative is a great example of how digital identity can improve public transportation systems.

He projected the digital system will drastically increase the volume of Sand Dollars in circulation from $300k to roughly $18M yearly.

“This is currently on-par with the Chinese digital e-CNY retail roll out,” Bridgewater said.

“We are proud to be a part of this important project, and we look forward to seeing the benefits it brings to The Bahamas.”

According to a statement, the Jitney Pass will be available through a new “Transit” feature within the Bluestone B-ID mobile app that can be accessed via the web and downloaded on Android and iOS.

The app will also feature advanced smart routing technology to plan bus trips in advance, real-time ETA of buses, a rating system, and SOS reporting connected to the UPTC dispatch centers.

“Parents can have peace of mind watching the live movement of busses on an in-app interactive virtual map, knowing that they will be sent notifications when their child has boarded, hopped off of the bus, and arrived at their destination,” read the statement.

The statement underscored that the use of a digital identity for public transportation has several benefits, including improved efficiency and security.

According to World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and Inter-American Development Bank statistics, a modern digital transportation system can also have a significant economic, environmental, and social impact on countries like The Bahamas.

UPTC President Harrison Moxey said: “We are excited to partner with Bluestone Labs to launch the UPTC Jitney Pass. The digital bus system will greatly improve the public transportation experience, decongesting traffic and eventually lead to more local adoption amongst our school children, parents, and visitors, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our community.”