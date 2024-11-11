Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Digital prayer meeting in response to crime wave

0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bishop Lawrence Rolle is calling on members of the public to join him tonight for a three hour digital prayer session between 9:00pm – 12:00am; the religious leader made the clarion call for a national call to prayer in response to the growing crime wave in country.

Bishop Rolle suggests that many underestimate the power of prayer to help curb the crime challenge in The Bahamas.

He said that earlier this year many churches took to the streets to assist in the crime fighting effort but did not remain “on the wall.”

Persons interested in joining the digital prayer session can participate by joining the Bishop’s live feed on Facebook.

Polls

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture