Digital prayer meeting in response to crime wave

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bishop Lawrence Rolle is calling on members of the public to join him tonight for a three hour digital prayer session between 9:00pm – 12:00am; the religious leader made the clarion call for a national call to prayer in response to the growing crime wave in country.

Bishop Rolle suggests that many underestimate the power of prayer to help curb the crime challenge in The Bahamas.

He said that earlier this year many churches took to the streets to assist in the crime fighting effort but did not remain “on the wall.”

Persons interested in joining the digital prayer session can participate by joining the Bishop’s live feed on Facebook.