DIGITAL DRIVE CONTINUES: Govt looking to make more than 200 services accessible on e-platform

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Cabinet minister said yesterday that digitization is the future of government services in The Bahamas, with the government planning to make more than 200 services available online.

Minister of State for Finance Senator Kwasi Thompson said numerous government services can currently be accessed on the government’s MyGateway platform.

“The government has determined that we needed to digitize and transform governments services,” said Thompson.

“MyGateway was developed in order to make it easier to access government services. We have in excess of 20 online services, including renewal of driver’s license, passport, birth certificate and all of the concession from the Ministry of Finance. These are accessible through my gateway platform.”

He added: “We intend to put in excess of 200 government services online.

“This online platform is a secure platform. We have also brought on national cybersecurity personnel and we are moving ahead with our cybersecurity emergency response team so if there are cybersecurity issues, we will have a team in place to address those issues.

“Digitization is the future of government services. Standing in line comes at a cost and we want to make it easier for people to access government services.”

According to Thompson, data collected on the MyGateway platform is stored in two data banks on New Providence, with access to backup on one of the Family Islands.