DIFFICULT TO SURVIVE: Great Commission president laments cost of living increase and spike in homelessness

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As the impact of global inflation continues to drive up the cost of living, the head of a local non-profit yesterday expressed grave concern over the number of persons being evicted and ultimately left homeless.

Great Commission Ministries President Bishop Walter Hanchell estimated that half the country’s working population was below the poverty line.

“We have a great increase in persons evicted and homeless in recent weeks,” he said.

“That has been a major concern. We have mothers and fathers with children who have nowhere to stay and they are living out of their vehicles. It’s a major challenge right now. With the cost of living so high and increasing every day, it’s becoming more and more difficult for persons to survive.”

He added: “I don’t know how people are making it. Something needs to be done to help the poor at a greater measure. What is happening now is not enough. Social services is doing a good job but it’s not enough. People need jobs. We need to create more jobs. The cost of living is high and the crime situation is bad.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis earlier this week urged Bahamians to be vigilant and frugal in the months ahead as forecasters predict further instability due to global inflation.

Hanchell said: “I know that the government is doing some things but I think more needs to be done to help with the cost of living. This is the worst it’s ever been. Between unemployment, homelessness, poverty, and crime, I hope it doesn’t get any worse. The middle class and poor are suffering because the cost of living tis too high and there are not sufficient jobs. We have a class of working poor in this country. They are making money but enough to pay their bills. That’s is half the working population.”