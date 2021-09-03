DEVELOPMENT FORGING AHEAD: Govt begins bidding process for airport public-private partnership program

Program aimed to increase traffic, grow revenue and enhance service at Family Island airports

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has launched the preliminary stage of the bidding process towards the redevelopment of several airports throughout the country.

It intends to issue a request for pre-qualifications (RFpQ) for The Bahamas Airports PPP (public-private partnership) Program and is now inviting interested private-sector parties to submit their qualifications for consideration.

“The government is focused on the development of sustainable and resilient airport infrastructure within Grand Bahama and the Family Islands and is seeking experienced and qualified private-sector partners to update, operate and improve (finance) the Grand Bahama International Airport; Leonard M Thompson International Airport, Marsh Harbour, Abaco; Exuma International Airport, Great Exuma; North Eleuthera International Airport; Long Island International Airport, Deadman’s Cay, Long Island; Great Harbour Cay Airport, Berry Islands; and San Salvador International Airport,” read a government statement.

“The move is aimed at driving more traffic, growing revenue and enhancing service quality at these airports.”

Algernon Cargill, director of the Department of Aviation, stated: “Under this PPP program, the airport facilities are not being sold. The government and communities of The Bahamas will retain ownership of the airports, and a private partner will be granted a concession and lease to update, operate and maintain the airports for up to 30 years.”

The RFpQ documents will be made available this month on the government’s eProcurement and Supplier Registry portal, accessible at https://suppliers.gov.bs.

All interested parties are required to access the RFpQ documents through the portal to ensure they receive all addendum and communication from the government with respect to the RFpQ process. All relevant details and submission instructions will be included in the RFpQ documents.

Short-listed parties will be invited to participate in the request for proposal (RFP) stage, which is tentatively scheduled for November 2021.