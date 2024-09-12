DEVELOPING: Two dead after plane ditched eight miles west of New Providence, survivors taken to hospital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A plane identified by the tail number N555MH was ditched between New Providence and Andros this afternoon, some eight miles west of the capital.

Two passengers, a man and a woman from Andros have reportedly died following initial reports of no casualties. The deceased reportedly succumbed to injuries during rescue efforts. The remaining passengers have been taken to hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Preliminary information stated that six souls were onboard before the vessel made an emergency landing. Both the US Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force mobilized recovery efforts.

Initial reports were of a plane crash, however, authorities have since indicated that the plane made an emergency landing known as a ditch.

Stay tuned for more information on this active matter.