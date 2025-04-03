Developer denies involvement in Cooper smear campaign

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Developer Bob Coughlin of Turtlegrass Resort and Island Club in the Exumas has strongly denied any involvement in social media videos attacking Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper.

“Mr. Coughlin finds the attempt to link his name and Turtlegrass Resort to the videos in question extremely disturbing,” Coughlin’s statement said. “We took no part in formulating this misleading video about Yntegra, or any government members.

“We do believe in preserving our country and developing responsibly. We have been open about keeping The Bahamas beautiful, but also economic growth and sustainability plus development.”

Cooper, speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, condemned what he described as a “coordinated smear campaign” funded by foreign interests and executed by paid agents. He warned that those responsible for spreading AI-generated propaganda and digital disinformation would be held accountable.

“As the political season intensifies, the usual suspects have resorted to malicious lies and outright fabrications to smear names and disrupt progress,” Cooper said.

He acknowledged that Coughlin has been vocal in protecting the Turtlegrass development—one of the projects mentioned in the videos—but did not accuse him of orchestrating the attacks. Cooper emphasized that both the Turtlegrass and Yntegra Resorts’ Rosewood developments were approved through the Bahamas Investment Authority and the National Economic Council, chaired by the Prime Minister.

Cooper dismissed several false claims, stating that no Chinese work permits had been issued, no Singaporean companies were involved, and no Crown land was secretly given away. He condemned efforts to mislead the public.

“I know who is behind these attacks. You are not patriots or whistleblowers—you are paid agents spreading lies. The internet will not protect you,” Cooper warned.

He confirmed filing a criminal complaint with the Royal Bahamas Police Force and instructing his lawyers to pursue civil action. Additionally, he called for investigations into local entities suspected of misusing foreign funds under the guise of charitable work.

“This is not about politics. It’s about truth, democracy, and our nation’s credibility. I will not be silent.”