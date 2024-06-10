Developer behind South Abaco superyacht marina project eying 2027 opening

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Developers behind a 150-slip superyacht marina project in South Abaco are anticipating an early 2027 inauguration.

According to the Habacoa project’s website, Ra’anan “Ronnie” Ben-Zur, the project’s CEO, is spearheading the development. The project plans to integrate 30 percent solar power to meet energy demands, while rainwater capture and storage systems will supply all potable water needs, emphasizing freshwater conservation from inception to operation.

Striving for La Belle Classe Destination classification and Blue Flag standards, the development aims to establish its marina as a global benchmark in environmental sustainability. Boasting 150 slips ranging from 18 meters to over 200 meters, complete with in-slip utilities, diesel refueling, customs and immigration services, a comprehensive provisioning center, and a 200-unit dry stack facility, the marina is being touted as a model of convenience and efficiency.

Engineered by Moffatt & Nichol, the marina will be designed to withstand severe weather events, with a 110-acre basin strategically positioned on the island’s leeward side and fortified by a substantial breakwater, in an effort to ensure year-round tranquility and accessibility.

The marina will reportedly feature luxurious amenities, including a 25,000 sqft members-only yacht club, a nightclub, and a casino, all envisioned by Zaha Hadid Architects. Scheduled for completion in 2027, the development aims to become North America’s largest and most comprehensive marina. A head of agreement for the project was signed back in 2020.