DETAILS “SKETCHY”: Man killed in shantytown off Carmichael Road

Peters said use of facial masks contributes to more brazen killings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man in his mid-20s was shot and killed yesterday near his home in a shantytown community on Butler’s Way, off Carmichael Road.

When Eyewitness News arrived on the scene, several residents of the irregular community stood outside their makeshift homes, peering, but claimed to know little of the shooting.

Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said officers responding to reports of a shooting around 3pm, were led to the side of the home by an “individual”, where they found the body of a man lying on a cesspit with gunshot wounds.

Peters appealed for anyone with information to come forward, noting the details were “sketchy”.

He said police were following some leads, including searching for relatives to confirm “who he is and what are the circumstances that led to him to be here this afternoon and for this incident to occur”.

Peters encouraged the public to continue to report illegal firearms.

He said authorities had removed more than 20 illegal weapons from the streets in the last two weeks.

He opined that the use of facial masks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had some negative fallout, with criminals using the covering to shield their identities as they exact more brazen killings.

“The police and other members of the public won’t be able to identify or recognize them.

“And so, hence we’ve seen persons brandishing firearms as well as walking the streets with firearms, as well as using firearms against others, [in] broad daylight, having their faces disguised,” Peters said, adding that more firearms have been seized for the year so far, compared to the same period the year prior.

“And so, it is a concern to us until we get out of this period of wearing a mask.

“I hope that we don’t have much more of these, but I can say that the mask, wearing a mask is a contributing factor to this happening and the boldness that we see from individuals shooting one another.”

Last week Monday, A prison inmate, who was on work release as a pump attendant, was shot and killed at a Rubis gas station on Mackey Street shortly after 11 a.m

Just over a month ago, a man in his mid-20s was shot and killed while in a barbershop. He managed to walk out of the shop before he collapsed as he got to the bottom of the stairs of the two-story building.

There have been 53 murders for the year so far.