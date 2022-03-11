DESPERATE TIMES: ORG cites COVID challenges in response to PM’s accusation of last admin misusing funds

PM accuses former administration of “misappropriating” money

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) Executive Director Matt Aubry said yesterday there is no guarantee that governments were following protocol during the peak of the COVID pandemic.

His comments were in response to claims by Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis that an analysis done on the spending of the previous administration determined funds were missing.

COVID was a really changing time for every country… It can’t always be sure that every decision made was correct or every process and protocol was followed. – ORG Executive Director Matt Aubry

The Davis administration alleged funds used by the Free National Movement (FNM) during the pandemic for food programs, task forces and other avenues were misappropriated.

In response to those claims, Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said no funds were misappropriated but his administration was unable to abide by COVID protocols and be constitutional in a short period of time.

Aubry told Eyewitness News: “I know that the auditor general adheres to international standards.

“One of those standards is that all reports that are generated will be shared as publicly as possible.

Aubry said the analysis that was performed will be used to ensure transparency and accountability, and to “plug those holes”.

“We can take steps to make sure our financial management and our disaster management are critically lined up,” he said.

“There is going to be a need for greater partnership between the civil society, private sector and government to manage some of these challenges that we’ve seen.

“So, how do we build a model that really works and can be used time and time again?

“If we do that, we’ll be better off when these things come up.”

Aubry said it is understandable for any new administration to want information on previous decisions made.

He said if there is a consistent process that shows how information is presented, there will be a greater level of assurance that it is not about a political agenda but how to propel a country forward.

“We just had a report by the physical responsibility council, and they are looking at this and making an independent analysis,” Aubry said.

“We need a lot of attention on what they talk about.

“They help to help the day-to-day citizen to understand — are these things solid? Are we in a situation that we feel like is being best served?”

He said the Davis administration is trying to find ways to strengthen their relationship with PRC.

Aubry said sometimes the headlines are not enough and citizens need a deeper understanding of information to better understand spending done by the government.

Written by Eyewitness News Intern Kareem Minnis