Derelict vehicle removal operation underway in Englerston

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Urban Renewal, The Royal Bahamas Police Force, and The Ministry of Environment have partnered for a first-time initiative to remove derelict vehicles from inner-city communities.

The project began in the Englerston community, and it is expected that 600 vehicles will be removed, according to environmental officials.

Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources Vaughn Miller says the initiative will not only cater to the removal of derelict vehicles but will enhance the overall cleanliness and safety of neighborhoods.