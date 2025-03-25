Watch ILTV Live
Dept of Inland Revenue hosts business symposium

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Department of Inland Revenue has launched a business symposium which features expert speakers, informative workshops and interactive sessions focused on helping business owners stay compliant and grow their ventures, according to Department of Inland Revenue Communications and Training Manager Beaumont Todd.

Entrepreneurs from various sectors attended the event on Tuesday morning to take advantage of the opportunity to network, ask questions and gain insight from experts who specialize in business development and tax compliance.

Whether you’re a new entrepreneur or an experienced business owner, the two day symposium offers valuable insights that can pave the way for success, Todd stated.

He noted that the Department of Inland Revenue continues to support the growth of small businesses, helping entrepreneurs not just survive, but thrive in a competitive market.

