Dept. of Immigration probes alleged abuse video

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Authorities are investigating a video clip purporting to show two Immigration officers physically assaulting two people at a business establishment in New Providence.

In the video, the officers are both wearing face masks and can be seen hitting and slapping two men who they appear to be questioning. The men are eventually escorted outside when a third Immigration officer approaches the door.

In a statement, the Department of Immigration said it was aware of a video circulating in the media.