Depp confirms Adelaide’s fuel spill; Source still unknown

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A well-known environmentalist has expressed concern over the impact of a fuel leak in the Adelaide area on fish and wildlife. The Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) stated that it is working with stakeholders to address the leak and remediate the affected area.

Sam Duncombe, the founder of reEarth, told Eyewitness News: “As I understand the situation, a pipeline burst or disintegrated. They are aware of it and are fixing it. It seems to be a case of lack of maintenance – you know, that’s a four-letter word in this country. It’s very unfortunate because people living in the vicinity will be affected, and fuel pouring into a wetland is a major concern for fish and wildlife in the area.”

The DEPP has been aware of a possible fuel leak in the Adelaide area. Officers have visited the site and confirmed the presence of fuel in the wetland area. Initial steps have been taken to contain the fuel. “We are working with stakeholders to address the leak and remediate the impacted area,” said Dr Rhianna Neely-Murphy, Director of the DEPP.